Countinghouse (CHT) Market Capitalization Reaches $19.76 Million

Countinghouse (CURRENCY:CHT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Countinghouse has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Countinghouse has a market capitalization of $19.76 million and $7,593.00 worth of Countinghouse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Countinghouse token can currently be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00035164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Countinghouse alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.53 or 0.04558907 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000201 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Countinghouse Token Profile

Countinghouse (CHT) is a token. It launched on March 13th, 2018. Countinghouse’s total supply is 9,682,334 tokens. Countinghouse’s official website is www.countinghousefund.com . Countinghouse’s official Twitter account is @CountinghouseFd

Countinghouse Token Trading

Countinghouse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Countinghouse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Countinghouse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Countinghouse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Countinghouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Countinghouse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.