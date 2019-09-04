Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,698 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 17.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,226,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Copart by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,762,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,951,000 after purchasing an additional 483,889 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Copart by 49.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,408,000 after purchasing an additional 280,915 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Copart by 1,572.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 288,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 271,091 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Copart in the first quarter worth $15,691,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.97. The company had a trading volume of 199,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $79.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.83.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Copart to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 179,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $13,377,022.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $3,172,711.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,818.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,458 shares of company stock worth $20,511,755 over the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

