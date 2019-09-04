Contrasting Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Arch Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTH)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and Arch Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -773.23% -91.59% Arch Therapeutics N/A -6,477.65% -140.10%

Titan Medical has a beta of 5, suggesting that its stock price is 400% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Titan Medical and Arch Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical N/A N/A -$22.64 million ($1.36) -1.54 Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.81 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Titan Medical and Arch Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Arch Therapeutics 0 0 3 1 3.25

Titan Medical currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 218.98%. Arch Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $1.88, suggesting a potential upside of 581.82%. Given Arch Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arch Therapeutics is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc., a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The SPORT Surgical System enables surgeons to perform surgical procedures for gynecologic, urologic, colorectal, and general abdominal indications. Titan Medical Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

