Contentos Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Contentos has a market cap of $14.42 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos token can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, Contentos has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00038656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.99 or 0.04430174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,000,237 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

