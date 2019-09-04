Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Market Cap Reaches $4.98 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $330,953.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Content Neutrality Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, HADAX, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00205921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.01262038 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017371 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00085751 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019385 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain . Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io

Content Neutrality Network Token Trading

Content Neutrality Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ABCC, DDEX, UEX, CoinBene, HADAX and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

