Consort Medical (LON:CSRT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $857.55

Shares of Consort Medical plc (LON:CSRT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $857.55 and traded as high as $780.00. Consort Medical shares last traded at $772.00, with a volume of 3,588 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Consort Medical from GBX 1,320 ($17.25) to GBX 1,130 ($14.77) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Consort Medical in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded Consort Medical to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 753.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 856.88. The company has a market capitalization of $378.13 million and a P/E ratio of 36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 13.80 ($0.18) dividend. This is a boost from Consort Medical’s previous dividend of $7.60. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Consort Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.32%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Glenn sold 14,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 726 ($9.49), for a total value of £108,232.08 ($141,424.38). Also, insider Ian James Nicholson bought 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 736 ($9.62) per share, for a total transaction of £9,936 ($12,983.14).

Consort Medical Company Profile (LON:CSRT)

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

