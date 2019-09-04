Comparing Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) & Danaos (NASDAQ:DAC)

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Maritime and Danaos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Maritime -14.77% -6.07% -2.83% Danaos 2.14% 19.24% 5.38%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Globus Maritime and Danaos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Danaos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globus Maritime and Danaos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Maritime $17.35 million 0.41 -$3.57 million N/A N/A Danaos $458.73 million 0.24 -$32.94 million $12.32 0.59

Globus Maritime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Danaos.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Danaos shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Globus Maritime has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danaos has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Danaos beats Globus Maritime on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited is a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

