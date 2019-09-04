Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.26.

A number of research firms have commented on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 49.8% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHCT traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.37. 1,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,949. The stock has a market cap of $827.51 million, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.71. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 103.77%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

