Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Commerce Bancshares has a payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

CBSH stock opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Raymond James cut Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.41.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

