Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Reduced by Loews Corp

Loews Corp cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.2% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $45.46. 1,249,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,475,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $201.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

