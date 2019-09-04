Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.73

Colabor Group Inc (TSE:GCL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $0.79. Colabor Group shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 47,526 shares.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Colabor Group from C$0.65 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a market cap of $83.98 million and a P/E ratio of 15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.73.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and markets food and food-related products in Canada. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

