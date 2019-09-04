CoinUs (CNUS) 1-Day Volume Hits $962.00

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, CoinUs has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. CoinUs has a market cap of $2.21 million and $962.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinUs alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004029 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001303 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CoinUs

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.