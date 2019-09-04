Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.58 Million

Analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce $93.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.01 million and the lowest is $91.30 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full year sales of $323.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $315.40 million to $340.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $404.37 million, with estimates ranging from $387.10 million to $440.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Coherus Biosciences.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.05 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHRS shares. Barclays set a $31.00 price target on Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 target price on Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, Director James Healy sold 360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $135,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 898,274 shares of company stock worth $19,640,348. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 75,928 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 107,870.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHRS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.52. Coherus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $23.43.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

