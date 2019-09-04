Cobham plc (OTCMKTS:CBHMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cobham plc (OTCMKTS:CBHMF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBHMF. Berenberg Bank cut Cobham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group cut Cobham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cobham in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cobham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Cobham from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of CBHMF remained flat at $$2.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,431. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. Cobham has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.17.

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

