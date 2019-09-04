Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Releases Q3 2020 Earnings Guidance

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) updated its third quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.08–0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $187-190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.61 million.Cloudera also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-0.28–0.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cloudera from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cloudera from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Cloudera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Shares of Cloudera stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,836,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435,697. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. Cloudera has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 24.15% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $44,040.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Reasoner sold 24,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $131,160.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,929 shares of company stock worth $246,919. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.