Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.28)-($0.24) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.31). The company issued revenue guidance of $765-775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $752.45 million.Cloudera also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-0.28–0.24 EPS.

Cloudera stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,836,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435,697. Cloudera has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 24.15% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLDR shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Cloudera to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reduced their target price on Cloudera from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cloudera from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cloudera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.44.

In other Cloudera news, insider Scott Reasoner sold 24,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $131,160.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $44,040.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,929 shares of company stock worth $246,919 over the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

