Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

Cleveland-Cliffs has a payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,711,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,694,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.15. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $697.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 238.16%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 12,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,739.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 6,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,224.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $579,490 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLF. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

