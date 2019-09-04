Citadel Price Tops $0.0028 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Citadel has a market capitalization of $30,987.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

