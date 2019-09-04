Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSCO. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued an overweight rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.59.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $200.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Wesley G. Bush acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.74 per share, with a total value of $557,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,167.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,506 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $5,600,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.1% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 555,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,394,000 after acquiring an additional 156,143 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.3% in the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

