China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Shares Up 2.8%

China Shenhua Energy – (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) shares shot up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.22, 36,264 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 160,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSUAY. ValuEngine cut shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal, power, railway, port, shipping, and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

