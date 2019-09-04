China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) Director Acquires $47,760.00 in Stock

China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) Director Gary L. Forbes purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,186.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 183.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNR. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of China Metro Rural in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of China Metro Rural from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of China Metro Rural in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Metro Rural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

