Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $418.45

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $418.45 and last traded at $416.73, with a volume of 86105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $411.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark set a $422.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.21.

The stock has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $394.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,980,000 after purchasing an additional 167,729 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 81,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,296,000 after buying an additional 37,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

