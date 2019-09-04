Cerner (CERN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/4/2019 – Cerner was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/30/2019 – Cerner was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/23/2019 – Cerner had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $62.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – Cerner was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $69.00.

8/22/2019 – Cerner was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/22/2019 – Cerner was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/16/2019 – Cerner had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00.

7/29/2019 – Cerner was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cerner exited the second quarter on a mixed note. The company continues to witness significant contributions from key areas like Population Health, Revenue Cycle and IT Works. Further, gains in the Licensed software, Professional and Managed Services units buoy optimism. International revenues also improved in recent times. Cerner is likely to benefit from electronic health record (EHR), electronic patient record (EPR) or electronic medical record (EMR) platforms that provide patient care in acute inpatient and outpatient settings. The stock outperformed the industry in a year. Meanwhile, Technology Resale, Support & Maintenance and Reimbursement Travel revenues declined year over year recently. Bookings also fell. Contraction in operating margins remains a concern. Furthermore, competition in the global MedTech space is a woe.”

7/25/2019 – Cerner was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/25/2019 – Cerner had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $74.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Cerner had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Cerner had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $77.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Cerner had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $77.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Cerner was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/12/2019 – Cerner was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/8/2019 – Cerner had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $67.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average is $66.68. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 27,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $1,981,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $100,954.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,812 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,214. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Cerner by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Cerner by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cerner by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

