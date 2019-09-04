Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) to post $5.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centurylink’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.57 billion. Centurylink posted sales of $5.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full year sales of $22.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.24 billion to $22.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.43 billion to $22.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Centurylink.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTL shares. Citigroup raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James raised Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim set a $10.00 price target on Centurylink and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price target on Centurylink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.59.

CTL traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,688,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,098,705. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.83. Centurylink has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Centurylink in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Centurylink by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 874,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 111,860 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Centurylink by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 116,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 71,041 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Centurylink by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 553,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 64,430 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Centurylink by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,649,000 after buying an additional 4,592,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

