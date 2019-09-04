Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $4.82

Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.95, but opened at $4.82. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 5,870,444 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDEV shares. Barclays upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 target price on Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Centennial Resource Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.70 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 50,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 493,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,084.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 7,891.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 6,540.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at $79,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

