Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,268,219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597,778 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $23,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 45,377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDEV stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.94. 620,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,770,745. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 493,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,084.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.74.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

