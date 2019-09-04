CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.68

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.68 and traded as low as $58.03. CCL Industries shares last traded at $58.10, with a volume of 103,968 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.67.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

