Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.43% of Carter’s worth $18,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $417,055,000 after buying an additional 64,582 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,023,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,877,000 after buying an additional 1,788,956 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,558,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $257,915,000 after buying an additional 14,146 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,187,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,676,000 after buying an additional 137,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,039,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of Carter’s stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.54. The company had a trading volume of 35,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,557. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.97 and its 200-day moving average is $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $109.71.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $91.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.