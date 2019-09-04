CargoX (CXO) Hits Market Cap of $1.34 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. One CargoX token can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. CargoX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $14,321.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00206914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.01251569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00086058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016681 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00019907 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX was first traded on December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,067,833 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

