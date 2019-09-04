Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,240 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.15% of Carbon Black worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Carbon Black by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 51,512 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Carbon Black by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 84,007 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Carbon Black by 1,748.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Carbon Black during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carbon Black by 240.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carbon Black in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cowen set a $26.00 price target on Carbon Black and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Carbon Black from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair lowered Carbon Black from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carbon Black from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

In other news, insider Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 123,421 shares of Carbon Black stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $2,841,151.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronald H. Nordin sold 5,000 shares of Carbon Black stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 322,254 shares of company stock worth $6,552,654. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

CBLK opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Carbon Black Inc has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. Carbon Black had a negative return on equity of 37.82% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carbon Black Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

