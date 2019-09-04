Capital Drilling Ltd (LON:CAPD) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Capital Drilling Ltd (LON:CAPD) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CAPD opened at GBX 57.07 ($0.75) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.75 million and a PE ratio of 7.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 49.75. Capital Drilling has a 52-week low of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 58.80 ($0.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50.

CAPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($0.99) price target on shares of Capital Drilling in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($0.99) price target on shares of Capital Drilling in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and production drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. Its exploration drilling services include air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services comprise advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

