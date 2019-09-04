Canadian Orebodies (CVE:CORE) Trading Down 12.1%

Canadian Orebodies Inc. (CVE:CORE) dropped 12.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 111,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 37,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33.

About Canadian Orebodies (CVE:CORE)

Canadian Orebodies Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for iron, gold, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Hemlo North Limb project that includes 135 claim units comprising 2,160 hectares; and staked claims of 303 units totaling 4,848 hectares, which is located to the northeast of Marathon, Ontario.

