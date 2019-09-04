Canaccord Genuity Boosts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AX.UN. Desjardins lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.88.

AX.UN stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.39. 461,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,057. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.46, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 33.22. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a one year low of C$8.75 and a one year high of C$12.60.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

