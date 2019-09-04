Cambria Automobiles (LON:CAMB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $60.36

Cambria Automobiles PLC (LON:CAMB)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.36 and traded as low as $55.61. Cambria Automobiles shares last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 17,132 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 60.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03.

Cambria Automobiles plc operates as a retailer of new and used cars, commercial vehicles, and motorbikes in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Doves, Grange, Dees, Invicta, Motorparks, and Pure Triumph brands. It also provides accident repair facilities for its customers through its accident repair centre in Kent or through sub-contract to other accident repair centers; and supplies parts on behalf of manufacturer brands, as well as to other car dealers, independent traders, and repairers.

