Cambria Africa (LON:CMB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.29

Shares of Cambria Africa PLC (LON:CMB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 1324539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and a P/E ratio of 0.65.

Cambria Africa Company Profile (LON:CMB)

Cambria Africa plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions. It makes investments in tourism, accommodation, infrastructure, transport, commercial and residential property, technology, communications, manufacturing, retail, services, leisure, agricultural, and natural resources sectors. The firm does not have a particular sector focus.

