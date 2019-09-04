Callisto Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $6,290.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC and Exrates. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.68 or 0.01667126 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00064044 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,016,455,595 coins and its circulating supply is 1,964,976,468 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, BiteBTC and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

