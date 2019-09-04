C. Keith Herron Sells 69,288 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Stock

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) EVP C. Keith Herron sold 69,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $1,005,368.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,953.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE RF traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,035,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,054,675. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Regions Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.37 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 98,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 49,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 11,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.24.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.