Bytom (BTM) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Bytom has a market capitalization of $78.13 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0779 or 0.00000738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Neraex, CoinEx and EXX. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00644634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00010584 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000628 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinTiger, Huobi, Kucoin, CoinEx, Neraex, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, BigONE, FCoin, BitMart, OKEx, Cryptopia, EXX, Gate.io, Bibox, RightBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.