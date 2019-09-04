Brown-Forman Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BF.B)

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of BF.B opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.65. Brown-Forman has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.14 million. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 24.70%. Brown-Forman’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown-Forman will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BF.B. Barclays set a $66.00 price objective on Brown-Forman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price objective on Brown-Forman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brown-Forman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

