Brokerages Set Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) PT at $32.75

Shares of Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

VNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Veoneer in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research set a $26.00 price objective on Veoneer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter worth about $41,544,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 365,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 27.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,827,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,628,000 after acquiring an additional 396,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 86,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter worth about $18,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

VNE stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.00. Veoneer has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $57.93.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

