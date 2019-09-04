Brokerages Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Price Target at $66.59

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.21.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas to $71.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get Ventas alerts:

In related news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,530,309.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 805,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,620,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,866 shares of company stock valued at $12,048,458 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 397.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 19,394,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,092,000 after buying an additional 15,497,390 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,167,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,109 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 897.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,444,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,372 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,570,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 809.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,196,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.11. The stock had a trading volume of 27,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,720. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $65.84. Ventas has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.16 million. Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.