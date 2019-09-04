Brokerages Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Target Price at $93.30

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

In other news, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 14,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,302.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,228 shares in the company, valued at $610,621.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $149,502.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.03. 52,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,154. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.60. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $61.57 and a 12-month high of $97.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.49.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.