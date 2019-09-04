Brokerages Set First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target at $33.50

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INBK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ INBK traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,468. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 604,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 61,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 96,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 70,743 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 384,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

