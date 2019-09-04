Brokerages Set Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target at $13.00

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

ASUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the second quarter worth about $556,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 9.4% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 21.2% in the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 94,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 9.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 870,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 74,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 69.3% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 378,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 154,946 shares during the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.34. 41,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,053. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $98.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

