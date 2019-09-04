Brokerages Set AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target at $69.22

Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AlarmCom from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. First Analysis downgraded AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $48.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,443. AlarmCom has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.40.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $121.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AlarmCom will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other AlarmCom news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $943,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,443 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AlarmCom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.