Brokerages Set $33.00 Target Price for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $33.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.12) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Phreesia an industry rank of 103 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PHR traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.93. 223,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,330. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $29.38.

In related news, major shareholder Ii L.P. Chv sold 335,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $6,043,806.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Perricelli sold 743,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $13,380,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

