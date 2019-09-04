Brokerages Expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) to Post ($0.07) EPS

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.13 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $12.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.07) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DouYu International an industry rank of 172 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOYU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DouYu International stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 1,847,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,097. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

