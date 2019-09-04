Brokerages Expect Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $618.97 Million

Analysts expect that Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) will post sales of $618.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cott’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $614.50 million to $622.50 million. Cott reported sales of $609.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cott will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cott.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Cott had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $604.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cott in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cott from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cott from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cott has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

In other Cott news, Director Eric Rosenfeld purchased 80,000 shares of Cott stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $990,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 415,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COT. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Cott during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Cott by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cott during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Cott during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cott by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COT stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 34,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. Cott has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $16.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cott’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

