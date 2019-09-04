Brokerages Anticipate Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Manitowoc reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $504.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Manitowoc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup set a $16.00 price objective on Manitowoc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of MTW stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,949. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $441.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Manitowoc by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

