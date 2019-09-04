Brokerages Anticipate Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Kamada posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Kamada had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.86 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kamada by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 945,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 278,674 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Kamada by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 909,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kamada stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.45. 36,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,403. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

